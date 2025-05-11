A former elementary school teacher in San Diego, California, US, was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for sexually abusing two young boys. Jacqueline Ma (36), who was previously honoured as one of San Diego County's "Teacher of the Year," pleaded guilty to charges including forcible lewd acts on a child and possession of child pornography. Jacqueline Ma's crimes came to light when the mother of a 12-year-old boy discovered explicit messages and love letters from Ma. In court, Ma expressed deep remorse, stating, "I violated my original commitment to be the kind of teacher all parents hope their children will have." US Shocker: Teacher Has Sex With Middle School Student in Texas, Arrested.

‘Teacher of the Year’ Gets 30 Years to Life for Sex Crimes Against 2 Minor Boys in US

NEW: 'Teacher of the Year' Jacqueline Ma sentenced to 30 years to life for s*xually abusing her elementary school students. The 36 year old San Diego, California teacher was seen bawling in court when she realized she'd be spending the next 3 decades in prison. Ma pleaded…

