US-Iran Peace Deal: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Says Final Agreed-Upon Text Has Been Reached, Next Steps Under Discussion

Islamabad, June 12: Despite the absence of any official joint confirmation from Washington or Tehran regarding the conclusion of negotiations for a peace deal over the conflict in West Asia, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday claimed that a "final, agreed-upon text" of the peace deal between the United States and Iran had been reached. In a post on X, Sharif says that Pakistan had been engaged in mediation efforts, despite earlier rounds of talks failing to produce a breakthrough, with Qatar and other Middle Eastern countries subsequently emerging as key facilitators in efforts to advance the negotiations.

He also flagged the "incessant misinformation campaign", which he described as attempts to derail the proposed agreement. "Amid ongoing intense mediation efforts by Pakistan, we are fully aware of incessant misinformation campaign being waged by those who want to sabotage the peace deal. Setting aside the noise, we can confirm that a final, agreed upon text of the peace deal has been reached and Pakistan is now working closely with both sides to finalize the next steps. Peace has never been this close as it is now," his post read. US-Israel-Iran War Update: Donald Trump and Tehran Move to Sign Historic US-Iran Peace Deal in Geneva.

This comes after CNN, citing multiple diplomatic sources, earlier reported that the memorandum between the US and Iran is expected to be signed in Geneva, Switzerland, with the proposed agreement reportedly envisaging a 60-day ceasefire "on all fronts", including Lebanon, beginning immediately upon signing; the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz without Iran imposing any transit charges; and ensuring the uninterrupted movement of energy supplies and commercial shipments and maritime traffic through the strategic waterway would gradually return to pre-conflict levels within 30 days of the agreement's signing.

CNN also reported that the proposed arrangement includes lifting the US blockade of Iranian ports and providing limited sanctions relief, with the diplomatic source stating that such relief would be granted "based on the progression of the deal and continued engagement in good faith", although no specific timeline has been outlined.

However, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei dismissed the reports suggesting that a deal with the United States to end the conflict in West Asia has been finalised, stating that no final agreement has been reached so far, as reported by Iranian State Media Press TV. Trump, in a post on Truth Social, also rejected those reports, accusing the Islamic Republic of not acting in "good faith" while dealing with the US. Trump claimed that Iran had misrepresented the contents of the proposed deal and criticised the country's leadership for what he described as dishonourable conduct. US-Iran War: Donald Trump Accuses Tehran of Bad Faith in Peace Talks, Claims Drone Attack Targeted Indian Vessels.

"The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing. What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth. Very dishonorable people to deal with. With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good faith," the post read. Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi also urged the media to avoid speculating about the contents of the agreement, stating that details of the agreement would be made public once the process reaches its conclusion.

In a post on X, Araghchi said that the "Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding" was nearing finalisation and emphasised that official information would be released in due course. "The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer. Pending its finalisation, the media should refrain from entering speculation about its content. In line with our responsible and transparent approach, all details will be shared with the public in due course," Araghchi said in his post.