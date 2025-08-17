Riverside, August 17: In a bizarre incident, a 47-year-old man allegedly posed as a hospital staff member and stole more than USD 100,000 worth of medical equipment, including skin grafts, from multiple hospitals across Southern California. Authorities said the suspect, dressed in scrubs and a surgical mask, managed to walk out of facilities with highly specialised surgical tools on several occasions. The thefts, reported in Riverside County and linked to other hospitals, prompted a multi-county investigation.

According to a report by The Mirror, detectives soon discovered that the suspect, identified as Jason Brauner of San Jacinto, had allegedly targeted hospitals repeatedly in June and July. His actions raised concerns about the calculated planning involved, as he focused on expensive and critical medical equipment. Authorities noted that the scale of the thefts suggested a deliberate operation rather than opportunistic crimes. US Shocker: Central Park Carriage Horse 'Lady' Collapses and Dies on NYC Street, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

On August 6, deputies in San Diego County stopped Brauner during a traffic check in Del Mar, where they reportedly uncovered stolen medical devices and hospital clothing in his vehicle. Following the stop, investigators executed a search warrant at his San Jacinto residence. There, they recovered additional supplies worth between USD 10,000 and USD 25,000, further linking him to the series of thefts. US Shocker: Man Pleads Guilty to Killing 73-Year-Old Lover, Burying Victim's Body in Bathtub Full of Concrete in Hawaii; Receives Life Sentence.

As per the report, officials revealed that Brauner has also been named a suspect in similar thefts reported from hospitals in Newport Beach and Loma Linda, with the probe now expanding across Southern California. Authorities emphasised that the stolen skin grafts and surgical tools were essential for patient care, and their disappearance could have disrupted critical procedures. Brauner was arrested and booked into the John Benoit Detention Centre, facing charges of grand theft, burglary, and possession of stolen property.

