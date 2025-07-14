West Virginia, July 14: In a shocking incident in the United States, a couple was arrested for allegedly having drunken sex in a stolen RV in West Virginia. The alleged incident came to light after the police pulled over the couple's stolen RV. The duo were found naked and engaging in drunken sex in the driver's seat. The couple, identified as Shannon Bryant (35) and Matthew McDonnell (48), were caught when they were driving the stolen vehicle through Bluefield in West Virginia.

The alleged incident occurred last Wednesday afternoon, July 2. According to a report in the New York Post, when police officials pulled over the vehicle, they found Bryant in the driver's seat as she straddled McDonnell as the RV tore down the road. As per the complaint, cops found McDonnell sitting innocently in the passenger’s seat as if nothing had occurred when they approached the driver's side window. US Shocker: Seffner Teacher Shows Photos and Videos of Him Engaged in Sexual Acts to Former Students, Arrested After Cops Find Bestiality and Child Porn Material on His Phone.

However, the couple's drunken sex was busted when Shannon Bryant, who appeared to be highly drunk, told cops that they were fucking. After this, officials asked the couple to come out of the vehicle before Bryant could delve more details on their escapade. Soon after the couple were read their rights, McDonnell allegedly confessed and said that they "were naked and attempting to engage in sexual activity while driving" before being pulled over.

When cops pulled them over, Shannon and Matthew sat in the opposite seats as the officers approached the stolen vehicle. During the search, cops found drug paraphernalia inside the RV, including a bag of white powder. They also recovered painkillers and a broken glass pipe, which Bryant admitted that McDonnell had tossed out the car's window during the stop. US Shocker: Prep School Teacher Jocelyn Sanroman Engages in Sexual Relationship With Minor Student, Arrested After Confessing to Colleague in Michigan.

Post this, cops conducted a vehicle check, which revealed that the RV-turned-love shack was stolen from Princeton. The couple have been charged with indecent exposure, drug possession, driving under influence (DUI) and possession of a stolen vehicle. Although the couple were caught in the act and after admitting to having sex behind the wheel, the duo have pleaded not guilty.

