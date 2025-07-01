Oakland County, July 1: In a disturbing incident, a prep school teacher, identified as Jocelyn Sanroman, allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student while employed at Oakside Prep Academy in Michigan’s Waterford Township in Oakland County. The 26-year-old was arrested after confessing to a colleague about the relationship, which prompted a police investigation. Authorities charged Sanroman with third-degree criminal sexual conduct. According to The Independent report, the alleged relationship took place in 2023 while Sanroman was still employed at Oakside Prep Academy.

Prosecutors say Sanroman exploited her position of authority over the minor student, raising concerns about professional boundaries and abuse of trust within the school environment. Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald condemned the behaviour as a serious violation. The investigation is ongoing as authorities gather more evidence. Sanroman faces charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, which carries a potential prison sentence of up to 15 years if convicted. US Shocker: Teacher Has Sex With Middle School Student in Texas, Arrested.

Prosecutor McDonald praised the colleague who reported the incident, calling their actions vital in protecting other students from possible harm. Sanroman is no longer employed at Oakside Prep Academy, and the school has yet to release a public statement on the incident. The investigation remains ongoing; further legal proceedings are expected in the coming weeks. US: Teacher Accused of Having Sexual Relationship With Special Needs Student, Exchanging Explicit Messages Gets 4 Years in Prison.

This comes just days after another teacher, Sarah Tatiana Jacas, was arrested in Florida for having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old student while she was employed at the Corner Lake Middle School in Orlando. The inappropriate relationship allegedly began in December 2022 and went on till April 2023. As per the report, during the course of their relationship, Jacas had sex with the minor boy and engaged in oral sex within the school premises.

