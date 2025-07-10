Florida, July 10: A school teacher was recently arrested in the US State of Florida for allegedly showing sexual content to his former students. The accused, identified as Anthony Jenkins (38), is a teacher at Armwood High School in Seffner. He was taken into custody by the Hillsborough County police after they learned that he showed sexual videos and photos to his former students.

The Sheriff's office said that photos and videos shown to the four juvenile victims showed Anthony Jenkins engaging in sexual acts, reports MySunCoast. The police started an investigation after they received a tip about the incident on April 9. After confirming that Jenkins showed the sexual content to his former students, the detectives accessed his phone after getting a search warrant. US: Man Arrested for Making Child Porn Videos, Having Sex With Cow Twice in Riverton.

During the search, cops found the videos and pictures shown to the four victims. Officials further said that the material found on Jenkins' phone also included photos of bestiality and child pornography. He was formally arrested on July 7 on charges of possession of child pornography, selling or distributing obscene material to minors and possession of a photo or video of sexual activity with an animal. US Horror: Teacher Has Sex With Teen Student, Gives Him Drugs in Georgia’s Morgan County; Accused Arrested.

Soon after an investigation began against him, Jenkins was suspended as a teacher from Armwood High School. Although he has been arrested, an investigation is underway in connection with the incident.

