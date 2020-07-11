Washington, July 11: US President Donald Trump has postponed a campaign rally scheduled for New Hampshire on Saturday, the White House said, citing the looming Tropical Storm Fay.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Friday said the event would be delayed "a week or two", Xinhua news agency reported.

It would be Trump's second campaign rally amid the coronavirus pandemic, following the June 20 Tulsa rally with around 6,200 people showing up. US Presidential Elections 2020: Amy Klobuchar Withdraws from Vice President Race, Urges Joe Biden to Pick Non-White Woman as Running Mate.

Tulsa, the second largest city in Oklahoma, is experiencing an increase in newly reported coronavirus cases, the city's health department said on Wednesday.

Tropical storm Fay is soaking the US East Coast and is expected to make landfall on Friday or overnight, according to local media reports.

