New York, August 19: Joe Biden, Democratic Party presidential candidate, on Wednesday said that it the honour of his life to accept the Democratic Party's nomination for President of the US. "It is the honor of my life to accept the Democratic Party's nomination for President of the United States of America", Biden tweeted. Biden was the vice-president in the Obama administration. In the US, the Presidential elections 2020 will held on November 3. The 77-year-old is challenging incumbent Republican President Donald Trump in the polls this year. US Presidential Elections 2020: Joe Biden to Prioritise India Ties to Fight Terror, Stop China Threats.

On August 15, while addressing the Indian-American community on India’s Independence Day, Biden said that if he is elected as the president, he will continue to believe this and also continue to stand with India against the threats it faces from its own region and along its borders. US Presidential Elections 2020: Donald Trump Plans to Accept Republican Presidential Nomination at White House.

Here's the tweet:

It is the honor of my life to accept the Democratic Party's nomination for President of the United States of America. #DemConvention — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 19, 2020

Last week, at the four-day Democratic National Convention (DNC) which began virtually on Monday amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Joe Biden, and his running mate Kamala Harris were formally nominated by the Democratic Party. The duo will challenge President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in the November three presidential polls.

On August 12, Biden made history by naming Harris, the 55-year-old lawyer and moderate Democratic politician from California, as his vice presidential candidate in the November 3 election. He scripted history by selecting the first Black woman to compete on a major party's presidential ticket. Harris, whose father is from Jamaica and mother an Indian, is currently the Senator from California.

