Washington, August 12: Joe Biden, the Democratic Presidential candidate, on Wednesday said that Kamala Devi Harris wants to make life better for the people of country. He further said that the 55-year-old never shies away from fighting for what's right. Harris is the Democratic nominee for the vice president. She is the first non-White candidate for this post and the third women from a major party. Who is Kamala Harris? Know All About The Indian-American Senator Who Has Been Nominated by Joe Biden as Vice Presidential Candidate For US Elections 2020.

"Whether it's taking on the big banks or pushing for marriage equality—Kamala never shies away from fighting tooth and nail for what's right. It's why I chose her to be my running mate. She'll wake up every day thinking about how to make life better for the people of our country," Biden tweeted. Senator Kamala Harris, African-American of Indian & Asian Descent, Nominated as US Vice-Presidential Candidate, Twitterati Lauds the Historic Decision by Democrat Joe Biden.

Joe Biden Tweet:

In another tweet, earlier today, Biden said: "As the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, Kamala Harris grew up believing in the promise of America because she saw it firsthand. Together, Kamala and I are going to fight every single day in the White House to make sure that promise is fulfilled for all Americans."

Harris, whose mother is an Indian and father an African from Jamaica, is the currently the Senator from California. She was often described as a trailblazer by former US president Barack Obama.

The 77-year-old Biden had made the announcement on a text message to his supporters on Tuesday. “Joe Biden here. I've chosen Kamala Harris as my running mate. Together, with you, we're going to beat Trump. Add your name to welcome her to the team,” Biden said in a text message.

