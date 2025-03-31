Pennsylvania, March 31: In a shocking incident, a Pennsylvania police officer’s wife has been accused of embezzling nearly USD 150,000 from a youth sports league and using the funds for personal expenses. Carla O’Brien, wife of a Pittsburgh Police lieutenant, allegedly stole the money while serving as treasurer of the Fox Chapel Baseball Softball Association (FCABSA). She reportedly spent the funds at various retailers, restaurants, and other establishments.

The theft occurred during Carla O’Brien’s tenure as treasurer of the FCABSA, where she was responsible for managing the funds for the youth sports league. According to a report by the Mirror, O’Brien allegedly misappropriated a total of USD 147,408 over a period of time. She used the stolen money for personal shopping sprees, including purchases at major retailers like Sephora, Amazon, Target, and Nike, and even for dining out at various restaurants. The funds were also used to pay off secret credit cards that she had kept hidden from her husband. US Shocker: 3 Teenage Sisters Allegedly Attack Mother With Knives and Brick After She Turns Off Wi-Fi at Home in Texas, Arrested.

The situation first came to light in October 2024 when O’Brien reportedly admitted her actions to a board member. She confessed that she had "messed up big time" and initially estimated that she had taken only around USD 20,000 to USD 30,000, but further investigations revealed a much larger sum was involved. O’Brien returned just under USD 3,500 of the stolen money, but police say the total misappropriated amount remained over USD 147,000. US Shocker: Autistic Boy Abused, Slapped by Educators at Millsap Elementary School in Texas, Police Arrest ISD Superintendent and 2 Teachers After Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Following the confession, the FCABSA board reported the theft to law enforcement, which launched a full investigation. On March 27, 2024, O’Brien was formally charged with theft, receiving stolen property, access device fraud, and misapplication of entrusted property. The FCABSA board released a statement assuring that the scandal would not affect its ability to continue providing baseball and softball programs for around 750 children aged 6 to 14. The 48-year-old was released after her arrest, and her preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 23.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 31, 2025 07:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).