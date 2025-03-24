A disturbing case of child abuse has rocked Millsap, Texas after a viral video showed educators allegedly assaulting a 10-year-old autistic boy at Millsap Elementary School. Reportedly, teachers Paxton Bean and Jennifer Dale allegedly hit, mocked, and taunted 10-year-old Alex Cornelius and other special-needs students. Superintendent Edie Martin faces a felony charge for failing to report the incidents. As per a report, Dale admitted to swinging at the boy but claimed it was "playful." The educators are no longer employed, and investigations are ongoing. US School Sex Abuse Case: 3 Teachers Charged With Child Grooming and Sexually Abuse of Students in Texas.

Teacher Caught on Camera Hitting Autistic Boy at Millsap Elementary School

NEW: 2 teachers arrested after video footage went viral of them allegedly hitting a 10-year-old autistic boy in Millsap, Texas. This makes my blood boil. Nothing more evil than an adult abusing children with special needs. Alex, the son of Texas woman Carissa Cornelius, is a… pic.twitter.com/D6j3fhxZec — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 23, 2025

Superintendent, Teachers Arrested in Texas Abuse Case

🧵Two teachers and the superintendent at Millsap ISD were arrested for crimes related to child abuse allegations. This video shows the incident between the the teachers and a 10-year-old boy with autism, named Alex. pic.twitter.com/HbNkHMeyKW — Payton May (@paytonmaytv) March 21, 2025

