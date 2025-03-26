In a shocking incident in Texas, three teenage sisters, aged 14, 15, and 16, allegedly attacked their mother with knives and a brick after she turned off the Wi-Fi at home in Houston. Authorities said the siblings had planned to kill their mother, chasing her through the house and even into the street with kitchen knives. One of the teens threw a brick, hitting their 39-year-old mother in the ankle, while their 70-year-old grandmother was knocked over as she tried to intervene. Fortunately, both victims escaped serious injury. The three teens have been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. They are currently being held at the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center. US Shocker: Autistic Boy Abused, Slapped by Educators at Millsap Elementary School in Texas, Police Arrest ISD Superintendent and 2 Teachers After Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Teens Attack Mom Over Wi-Fi Shutdown

