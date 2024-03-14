Utah, March 14: A couple in US’s Utah, a mother and stepfather, have been taken into custody on allegations of sexually abusing their 15-year-old daughter. They justified their actions by stating they wanted to educate her about sex, believing it to be “safer” than her engaging in sexual activities with strangers.

According to a NYPost report the teenager contacted the police and reported that her stepfather had been sexually assaulting her for over a year. Sex With Student in US: Female Teacher Gets Life Sentence for Sexually Engaging With High School Student for Over 30 Times in Arkansas.

The couple, both in their thirties, reportedly confessed to the heinous acts during a police interview. The mother had discovered her daughter’s intention to engage in sexual activities with strangers through online chats and explicit Snapchat photos, which led to their disturbing decision. Bestiality Horror in US: Woman Has Sex With Family Pets Multiple Times, Husband Films the Act in Lee County; Couple Arrested.

According to reports, the parents purchased sex toys for their daughter and demonstrated how to use them. The mother also claimed that the girl had only observed them having sex. However, two months ago, the girl approached her mother about a broken condom, leading to the stepfather denying having intercourse with her, a claim he later admitted to the police was false.

Upon the arrival of paramedics at their residence, the girl disclosed the abuse, asserting her mother’s awareness of the situation. The Provo Police arrested the parents, charging them with forcible sodomy, object rape, and forcible sexual abuse. The stepfather faces an additional rape charge. They are currently detained at the Utah County Jail without bail due to the significant risk they pose to their children.

