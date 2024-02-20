Florida, February 20: A married couple in Lee County, Florida, has been arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) following allegations of sexual abuse towards their family's pets, with one spouse reportedly recording the acts. Samantha White, 26, is accused of sexually assaulting the family dog on multiple occasions, while her husband, John White, 29, allegedly recorded the sexual incidents. The authorities stated that Samantha would face charges related to the alleged animal abuse and bestiality, while John would be charged for recording pornographic images or videos involving individuals and animals.

According to a report by the Mirror, the LCSO revealed that four dogs were taken into custody by Lee County Domestic Animal Services and assessed for any injuries. Currently, these dogs are under the care of the Lee County Domestic Animal Shelter. The investigation by the Fort Myers police is ongoing, subsequent to the couple's arrest on February 15, as per a report by NBC2. Bestiality Horror in US: Woman Caught Having Sex With Pet Dog by Ex-Boyfriend in Michigan, Calls Canine 'Good Boy' in Viral Clip; Charged With Animal Abuse.

This incident comes in the wake of a similar case from Mississippi, where Danise Frazier, 19, faced charges after she allegedly recorded herself having sexual intercourse with a dog and shared the footage on social media. Frazier was charged with unnatural sex and aggravated cruelty to an animal, potentially facing up to 10 years in prison if convicted. Sergeant JD Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department expressed deep concern over Frazier's case, labelling it as one of the most disturbing he has encountered in his 17 years of law enforcement. Bestiality in US: Mississippi Woman Facing Charges For Posting Sex Videos With German Shephard Says She Forced To Have Unnatural Intercourse With Dog.

As per multiple reports, Frazier claimed she was coerced into the acts and profited from the videos, but authorities found no evidence of coercion. Frazier's videos, allegedly filmed between February 23 and 28, showed sexual assault towards multiple dogs, leading to their seizure by law enforcement for medical evaluation and treatment. Sheriff Carmine Marceno of LCSO condemned the actions of the Whites, stating his commitment to protecting vulnerable individuals and holding criminals accountable. Following their arrest, the animals were removed from their home and are reported to be safe.

