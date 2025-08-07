Hamilton County, August 7: In a shocking incident, cops found a 16-year-old autistic boy chained to a cot, starved, and living in a filthy basement closet in Springfield Township, Ohio. The teen was pronounced dead on February 6, 2024, triggering a months-long investigation. His adoptive mother, Tamara Moore, and her then-boyfriend, William Turnage, were both charged in connection with the case. Authorities revealed the boy had been denied food and basic care for a significant period before being found.

According to The Mirror report, the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office revealed that the boy had no food in his digestive system at the time of his death, indicating long-term starvation. He had allegedly been forced to live in isolation, chained to a cot in a basement closet. Prosecutors described the living conditions as inhumane and horrifying, stating that he had been "treated worse than an animal." The level of neglect and abuse stunned the community and investigators alike. US Shocker: Central Park Carriage Horse 'Lady' Collapses and Dies on NYC Street, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Tamara Moore, 53, was arrested on April 12, 2024, and charged with murder and child endangerment. Her former partner, 59-year-old William Turnage, initially faced similar charges but later accepted a plea deal. Turnage pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and endangering children, with murder charges dropped. He is being held on a USD 500,000 bond and faces up to 11 years in prison when sentenced on August 25. US Shocker: Montreal Man Kills 9-Year-Old Daughter on Vacation, Hides Body Under Log Before Falsely Reporting Her Missing in New York; Arrested.

Moore, who has pleaded not guilty, remains in custody on a USD 1 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court on September 29. Prosecutors have not confirmed whether she will be offered a similar plea deal. Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers condemned the abuse, vowing to fight for justice. "My heart breaks for this little boy. He was unwanted, unloved, and denied the most basic of necessities," she said, adding that they will ensure both accused are held fully accountable for the boy’s tragic death.

