New York, July 23: In a shocking incident, a man took his nine-year-old daughter on a trip to the United States, where he killed her before hiding her body and falsely reporting her missing. The accused, 45-year-old Luciano Frattolin from Montreal, claimed the child had been kidnapped from a rest stop near Lake George, New York. However, investigators later discovered the girl’s body under a log in a nearby pond, leading to his arrest.

Frattolin had taken his daughter, Melina, on a vacation to the US with plans to visit Connecticut, New York City, and upstate New York, according to The Mirror report. The trip was supposed to end with Melina returning to her mother in Montreal, but she never made it back. After the man reported her missing late at night, police launched a thorough search around the area near Exit 22 on I-87 highway. His claim of a suspicious white van kidnapping the child was quickly disproven by authorities. US Shocker: Woman Accidently Crushes 10-Month-Old Son While Moving Car in New Jersey.

During questioning, Frattolin Frattolin told police he had stopped the car to urinate when he returned to find his daughter missing, initially alleging she was abducted by two men who forced her into a white van. Authorities thoroughly investigated this lead but found no evidence to support the kidnapping claim. Instead, a search uncovered the girl’s body concealed in a shallow pond near Ticonderoga, about 30 miles northeast of Lake George. US Shocker: Nurse Abuses Specially-Abled Woman in Florida, Caught on Camera Taping Victim's Mouth and Shaking Her Breathing Machine; Arrested.

Preliminary autopsy results revealed the cause of death as asphyxia due to drowning. Frattolin has been charged with second-degree murder and concealment of a corpse, to which he pleaded not guilty. The motive behind the killing remains unclear, and officials say Frattolin has no criminal history or evidence of prior domestic violence.

