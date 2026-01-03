New Delhi, January 3: US President Donald Trump has claimed that American special forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores during a large-scale pre-dawn military operation in Caracas on January 3, 2026. The announcement has brought renewed international attention to Flores, one of the most powerful figures in Venezuela’s political system.

Who Is Cilia Flores?

Cilia Flores is far more than a ceremonial first lady. Officially known in Venezuela as Primera Combatiente (First Combatant), she is a seasoned lawyer and veteran politician who played a key role in the Bolivarian Revolution and remains central to the country’s ruling establishment. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Wife Captured and Flown out of Country After US Strikes on Caracas, Claims Donald Trump.

Flores rose to prominence in the early years of the movement after serving on the legal team that defended late President Hugo Chávez following his failed 1992 coup attempt, a case that helped solidify her standing within Venezuela’s revolutionary leadership. Venezuela Releases First Official Statement, Accuses US of ‘Serious Military Aggression’ After Explosions Rock Caracas.

Political Career and Key Positions

Before becoming first lady, Flores built an extensive political career. She made history as the first woman to serve as president of Venezuela’s National Assembly from 2006 to 2011, succeeding Maduro in the role. She later served as attorney general between 2012 and 2013, giving her significant influence across both legislative and judicial institutions.

Detaining the president’s wife, widely known as the “First Combatant,” is seen as strategically significant. Intelligence assessments over the years have alleged that she plays a central role in managing the financial networks linked to the so-called Cartel of the Suns, including oversight of offshore accounts that sustain the organisation’s operations.

US Claims Capture, Venezuela Demands Proof

According to statements posted by Trump on Truth Social, Flores was detained alongside Maduro and “flown out of the country.” The US administration said the mission involved elite units and coordination with federal law enforcement agencies, possibly linked to longstanding US indictments against Venezuela’s leadership.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez said the government has no information on the couple’s whereabouts and demanded proof of life, calling the operation a violation of national sovereignty.

Sanctions and Strategic Influence

The US Treasury sanctioned Flores in 2018, alleging she played a central role in managing the Maduro government’s financial and judicial networks. Analysts say her reported detention, if confirmed, would be as consequential as Maduro’s due to her long-standing influence within the regime.

The military action follows months of heightened US naval activity in the Caribbean and a USD 50 million US bounty on Maduro over alleged “narco-terrorism.” While Caracas denies the accusations, Washington maintains the operation was aimed at bringing Venezuela’s leadership to justice.

