Viagra and Assault Videos Found: Man S*xually Assaults 4 Drunk Men in Hong Kong, Records Acts; Arrested

The Hong Kong police have apprehended a 36-year-old man suspected of s*xually assaulting three intoxicated men and a teenager after they passed out on public streets. The suspect allegedly filmed the assaults, which took place in commercial guesthouses and residential building staircases. The arrest followed a comprehensive review of closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage across multiple districts. The investigation was initiated after a 19-year-old man reported that he had been drinking in the Central entertainment district in the early hours of Saturday, June 13.

According to Inspector Tsang Chi-ho of the Yau Tsim district crime squad, the teenager passed out on the street and awoke at approximately 3:00 PM the following day inside a guest house room in Tsim Sha Tsui. The victim was unclothed and experiencing severe physical pain. Suspecting he had been assaulted, he immediately left the premises and contacted emergency services. South Korean IRL Streamer Sexually Assaulted in Public During Live Twitch Session in Hong Kong, Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Digital Evidence Reveals Additional Victims

Following the suspect's arrest on Monday, June 15, a forensic examination of his mobile phone uncovered a cache of illicit videos and photographs. The digital media allegedly documented explicit s*xual assaults against three other incapacitated men. Using the recovered digital data, investigators successfully tracked down and contacted two additional victims, aged 22 and 23. Both individuals confirmed to police that they had been assaulted under similar circumstances - after passing out from alcohol consumption in Central - in August last year and May this year, respectively. Neither man had previously reported the incidents to law enforcement. Police officials confirmed that efforts are actively underway to establish the identity of a fourth male victim visible in the seized recordings.

Seizures at Residence and Formal Charges

A subsequent search warrant executed at the suspect's residence yielded the clothing he allegedly wore during the offences, a laptop computer, and six tablets of sildenafil (commonly known as Viagra). Within Hong Kong's legal framework, the medication is strictly classified as a Part 1 poison under the Pharmacy and Poisons Ordinance. The suspect has been provisionally charged with multiple criminal offences, including non-consensual buggery, unlawful recording of genitals, gross indecency, and possession of a Part 1 poison. He remains in police custody pending a formal arraignment scheduled at Kowloon City Court on Thursday, June 18.

Legal Context and Public Safety Warnings

Under Hong Kong's criminal statutes, a conviction for non-consensual buggery carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. The police department issued a statement strongly condemning the acts, highlighting that the victims suffered grave physical and psychological trauma, which was exacerbated by the threat of their assaults being digitally distributed. "Victims should not feel ashamed as the wrongdoing lies with the perpetrator," Inspector Tsang stated, urging any other individuals who suspect they may have been targeted to come forward safely. Hong Kong Domestic Workers Day Off Trends Online As Viral Video Shows Labourers Living Out of Cardboard Boxes in Public Spaces.

In light of the case details, the force urged the general public to drink responsibly, particularly during holiday periods or major international sporting events. Hospitality operators, including hotel and guest house staff, were also advised to maintain heightened vigilance regarding heavily intoxicated patrons being accompanied into rooms by third parties.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (South China Morning Post), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 03:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).