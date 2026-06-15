‘We Already Signed the Deal Digitally’: JD Vance Confirms US-Iran Peace Agreement, Says No Money Will Go to Tehran (Watch Video)

Following U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement that a peace agreement with Iran is finalized, Vice President JD Vance confirmed on Monday that both nations have already "signed the deal digitally." Speaking on ABC’s Good Morning America, Vance emphasized that despite the signature, no financial concessions have been made to Tehran and any subsequent sanctions relief will be strictly performance-based.

The digital confirmation comes ahead of an official, in-person signing ceremony scheduled to take place this Friday, June 19, in Geneva, Switzerland. The agreement aims to permanently halt military hostilities that recently flared up in the Middle East, including operations spanning into Lebanon and around the strategic Strait of Hormuz. US-Iran Peace Deal: Tentative Agreement Reached to Reopen Strait of Hormuz, But Major Challenges Remain.

Conditional Sanctions Relief

Addressing concerns regarding potential immediate payouts or the unfreezing of Iranian assets, Vance made it clear that the U.S. has not released any funds. He stressed that the framework of the agreement requires Iran to hit specific benchmarks before experiencing economic relief.

"This is a performance-based thing," Vance stated. "If we see the Iranians taking action to eliminate their stockpile of enriched material, then sanctions relief will follow." Vance added that Tehran must also permit a strict verification regime to guarantee it cannot develop nuclear weapons. If Iran adheres to these terms, Vance noted, the agreement offers a pathway for the country to be welcomed back into the global economy.

Regional Complications and Israel's Stance

The rapid progression toward peace faces immediate geopolitical friction, particularly from American allies in the region. Shortly after President Trump declared the deal complete, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir publicly rejected the parameters of the agreement, stating on social media that Israel is an independent, sovereign nation and is "not bound" by the U.S.-led accord. When Is the US-Iran Peace Deal Signing? Pakistan Reveals Date, Venue and Key Details.

‘We Already Signed the Deal Digitally’

JD Vance on Iran: We already signed the deal digitally yesterday, and no money has been released. That won't change. This is a performance based thing. pic.twitter.com/jFeLESmpSY — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 15, 2026

Vance acknowledged that overlapping regional interests and Israel’s decision to maintain troops in Lebanon would introduce logistical and diplomatic hurdles.

"Everything is going to complicate the deal," Vance said, describing ceasefires in the region as historically "dirty" transitions from active conflict to total peace. Nonetheless, the Vice President expressed optimism, asserting that the administration fundamentally believes the agreement will ultimately benefit the people of Israel, the Gulf nations, the United States, and potentially Iran.

Background of the Conflict

The peace agreement follows a period of heightened military tensions. Earlier this month, U.S. forces executed defensive strikes against Iranian targets following the downing of an Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz.

Following intensive diplomatic negotiations brokered with international assistance—including mediation acknowledged by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif—President Trump announced over the weekend that the naval blockade on Iran would be lifted. The re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz is expected to begin on Friday for mine removal operations, clearing the way for international oil shipping to resume.

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