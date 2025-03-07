London, March 7: A former prison officer, Katie Evans, 26, has been sentenced to 21 months in jail after engaging in sex act with inmate Daniel Brownley at Doncaster Prison in UK’s South Yorkshire. The Sheffield Crown Court heard how Evans, who started her career at 21, was manipulated by Brownley, an experienced criminal.

Evans, a mother of one, exchanged over 140 phone calls with Brownley, transferred money for him, and leaked confidential prison information. Prosecutors said she also boasted to an ex-officer about performing a sex act on the inmate and called herself “his queen”. In court, she admitted to an “intimate” relationship but did not explicitly acknowledge its sexual nature. Sex on Duty: Over 2 Dozen UK Cops Caught Having Sex During Working Hours in 2 Years, Says Report.

Judge Jeremy Richardson KC described her as “young and immature” but held her accountable for her actions, saying her misconduct disrupted prison order and discipline. He emphasized that Brownley had corrupted Evans, rather than the other way around. However, the judge noted that she was genuinely remorseful and posed no future danger to the public. ‘Spy Cops’ Scandal: 25 Undercover Officers in UK Deceived Women Into Having Sex Without Revealing True Identities.

Evans wept in the dock as Judge Richardson said the sentence could have been longer but was reduced “as an act of mercy” due to the impact on her relationship with her young daughter and the challenges she would face in prison as a former officer.

Evans, from Hatfield, Doncaster, had previously pleaded guilty to misconduct in a public office. As she was led from the dock, she waved at family members, visibly emotional.

Brownley, convicted of robbery, burglary, and handling stolen goods, had been recalled to prison in 2020 for breaching his licence conditions.

