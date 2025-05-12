Mumbai, May 12: Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the Labour administration launched a fresh White Paper on immigration. The move represents a change in migration policy in the UK, focusing on bringing greater control, justice, and structure to the process while boosting economic growth. The plans are to influence future law and affect people intending to settle, work, or study in the UK. So, what are the new immigration rules under this proposal? Let's see.

The new rules suggested by the UK's Immigration White Paper may result in drastic changes for migrants, particularly Indians residing and working in the UK. These reforms are part of the comprehensive plan to reshape legal migration, which aims to curb net migration and promote economic growth. It is based on five key principles of restoring fairness, control, and order to the system. Grok AI Chatbot Now Available in UK for Premium Subscribers.

UK Immigration Rules: Work Reforms

The foreign workers' skill level will be brought up to RQF Level 6 and above.

Salary levels for skilled workers will be raised.

The Immigration Skills Charge will increase by 32%, the first increase since it became an integral part of the immigration system in 2017.

The social care visa route will be shut to new foreign applicants.

Yet, until 2028, existing foreign workers in the UK on social care visas can renew or change their visas in the UK.

A Labour Market Evidence Group will be set up to inform decisions based on the workforce instead of heavily relying on migration.

High-overseas recruiting key sectors have to develop workforce plans to minimise reliance on migration.

A new Temporary Shortage List will be launched:

It will give short-term access to the points-based immigration system.

Jobs below RQF 6 have to be included here to be considered for immigration routes. What Is Immigration and Foreigners Bill 2025? Everything You Need to Know About the New Law Set to Be Introduced by Amit Shah.

UK Immigration Rules: Study Reforms

The UK will strengthen conditions for international student-sponsoring institutions.

The Basic Compliance Assessment (BCA) minimum pass rates will rise by five percentage points: a course enrolment rate of at least 95% and a course completion rate of at least 90%.

A new Red-Amber-Green banding system will be used to grade sponsor compliance, making performance clearer.

Sponsors that are close to failing on BCA measures will be subject to:

A tailored action plan to enhance compliance.

Restrictions on new international student recruitment during that time.

Institutions employing overseas recruitment agents are now required to join the Agent Quality Framework, with high standards and accountability.

Sponsors will also need to demonstrate that they are taking into account local effects when making international recruitment decisions.

The UK will scrutinise Short-Term Study accreditation bodies to ensure tighter checks and improved oversight.

The duration of the graduate visa stay will be cut from 2 years to 18 months.

The government may also introduce a levy on the income of international students from higher education institutions to reinvest in local skills development.

The UK's new immigration regulations set out in the White Paper represent a fundamental change in the nation's strategy towards migration. The reforms will strengthen control over work and study visas, emphasising high standards, minimising reliance on migration, and encouraging long-term economic growth.

