No one in the world paid attention to the rise of Vladimir Putin's authoritarian regime in Russia until he invaded Ukraine. Today, the international community is surprised as to why the majority of Russians support Putin, agreeing to the limitation of their rights and freedoms and the fact that the regime is waging war on the territory of a neighboring state. Indeed, sociological surveys by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center in June 2023 showed that 78% of Russians approve of Putin's work as president, and 75% trust him. The reason for such high public support for Putin lies in the developed psychology of obedience instilled in Russians through family and education, influenced by religion. As they grow older, this obedience psychology transforms into the worship of officials and influences personal political behavior.

For centuries, Russians lived in large patriarchal families where multiple generations worked together to sustain the household. The diverse age community required a strict hierarchy to work efficiently, as the entire family's survival depended on it. Therefore, the head of the household was the most important person to whom everyone else obeyed. Patriarchal families have dissolved in modern Russia, but communal psychology remains. Children must respect and obey their elders. This is how Russians internalize the rule that one must unquestioningly submit to their elders. Vladimir Putin is now the central figure in the community whom they must obey, regardless of his decisions.

In Russian schools, children are taught to follow templates and ask permission from the teacher to use the restroom. Students are expected to be obedient and compliant. This is how young people are taught to submit to the system.

Therefore, in adulthood, Russians want to be with the majority and believe nothing depends on them. The word of their superior holds more power for them than their conscience or legal norms. For example, teachers in Russia become members of local electoral commissions during elections. Sometimes, by order of the school principal or the chairman of the higher electoral commission, teachers manipulate the voting results in favor of a specific candidate or party. Russian legislation seriously punishes election fraud, but teachers fear their superiors more than the laws.

In turn, the Orthodox Church teaches Russians to be obedient and ascetic. Self-denial and sacrifice are considered the highest virtues. In Orthodox churches, parishioners listen to the service standing rather than sitting like Catholics. The peculiarities of state-building in Russia have led Russians to accept the norm that power comes from God and therefore requires obedience.

As a result, when we read in sociological surveys that Russians support the war in Ukraine, we understand that they are not supporting the war itself but the leader who convinces Russians that the war is necessary. It is the power of absolute authority rather than persuasion.