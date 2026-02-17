The global investigation into the Russian national known online as "Yaytseslav" has taken a definitive turn with the confirmation of his true identity as Vladislav Lyulkov. As authorities in Kenya and Ghana move to hold him accountable, new reports from his home country suggest a long-standing pattern of behaviour that predates his activities in Africa.

The Russian Man Behind the Videos Leaked on Telegram: Who is Vladislav Lyulkov?

Recent unmasking by Russian investigative platforms and social media users has revealed that Vyacheslav Trahov "Yaytseslav" (also spelt "Yayteslav") is a carefully constructed digital facade for Vladislav Lyulkov to make a new Telegram Channel.

Pattern of Behaviour: Reports from Russian X (formerly Twitter) users claim that Lyulkov is "not new to approaching and recording women" and that he has been engaging in similar behaviour for years within Russia before his clips began trending in Africa.

Fabricated Identity: Investigations suggest Lyulkov used the pseudonym to distance himself from his past and to build an "elite" persona that would appeal to women in foreign countries, a tactic he reportedly used to facilitate his recordings.

Contradicting the 'Old Content' Defence: While Lyulkov claimed his videos were "almost a year old" to downplay the current outrage, digital forensic analysis and reports from Russian news platforms indicate a continuous stream of activity, suggesting his "expeditions" were ongoing and recent.

The African Backlash: Official Statements and Legal Action on Leaked Telegram Videos

With Lyulkov's true identity now public, governments and leaders in Kenya and Ghana have intensified their pursuit of justice. Also Read: Women in Viral Videos of Russian Man Vyacheslav Trahov (Yaytseslav) in Kenya and Ghana Can Take These Legal Steps.

Ghana’s Stance on 'Digital Sexual Exploitation': The Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection (MoGCSP) in Ghana issued a formal statement on February 14, 2026, condemning the "non-consensual recording and circulation of intimate images" as a criminal offence. The Ministry confirmed it is working with the Ghana Police Service and international partners to explore cross-border cooperation and mutual legal assistance to ensure Lyulkov faces consequences, regardless of his current location. Also Read: Russian Man in Viral Videos with African Women News: Ghana Govt Issues Statement on Vyacheslav Trahov 'Yaytseslav'.

Kenya’s Call for Human Rights: Hon. Geoffrey Mosiria has been a vocal advocate for the victims in Kenya, citing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (Article 12) and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (Article 17) to demand that Lyulkov be held accountable for his "unlawful attacks on honour and reputation". Mosiria emphasised that "foreign internationals must respect rules of the land," and questioned whether a Kenyan would be left "scot-free" if found doing the same in Russia. Also Read: Viral Videos of Russian Guy Vyacheslav Trahov 'Yaytseslav' With African Women Rocks Kenya and Ghana.

Support for Victims of Russian Man: Where to Report

Authorities in both nations have provided dedicated channels for women featured in Lyulkov's videos to come forward:

Country Reporting Channel Contact Information Ghana MoGCSP Toll-Free Helplines 0800-800-800 / 0800-900-900 / 0800-111-222 Ghana Cyber Crime Unit (CID) CID Headquarters, Accra Kenya DCI Toll-Free Line 0800722203

The "Passport Bro" Culture Under Fire

The Lyulkov case has sparked a wider conversation about the ethics of "travel vlogging" and the exploitation of local populations. By unmasking his identity and past, the investigation highlights the dangers of digital predators who use anonymity and technology to bypass the laws of the countries they visit.

DISCLAIMER: This article is strictly for informational and educational purposes to raise awareness about the said topic.

LatestLY DO NOT host, distribute, or provide links to sexually explicit content, leaked videos, or pirated material. Any search terms or keywords mentioned are solely for the purpose of explaining the viral trend and its associated dangers. We strongly condemn the circulation of non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII) and advise all readers to refrain from searching for or sharing such content, as doing so may lead to severe legal consequences.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Local Media From Kenya and Ghana), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

