World Press Freedom Day 2020: Know More About This Year’s Theme ‘Journalism Without Fear or Favour’ and Press Freedom Index

World Press Freedom Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Photo)

World Press day is observed every year on 3rd May to celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom. The day marks defending the media from attacks on their independence and also to pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives besides gauging freedom exercised by media in the world. This day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in December 1993, following the recommendation of UNESCO's General Conference.

Theme of 2020

The theme of World Press Freedom Day 2020 is ‘Journalism without Fear or Favour’. Its sub themes encapsulate ‘Safety of Women and Men Journalists’ and ‘Media Workers’. The theme emphasizes independent and professional journalism free from political and commercial influence and gender equality across the media spectrum. World Press Freedom Day 2020 Images: Press Freedom Photos, HD Wallpapers & GIF Images to Send to Your Journalist Friends, Media Colleagues And Others on This Day.

World Press Freedom Conference

As part of World Press Freedom Day celebrations, UNESCO and the Netherlands had planned to hold the World Press Freedom Conference (WPFC) from 22 to 24 April in Hague. However, because of the looming COVID-19 crisis, the conference has been postponed and will now take place from 18 to 20 October. It will be a joint observance of World Press Freedom Day (3 May) and the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists (2 November).

Press Freedom Index

A diverse media landscape is important for a country to enable people to become aware about the events which affect their lives. To ascertain the level of liberty and freedom of journalism in countries, Press Freedom Index is conducted by Reporters without Borders, a non-profit organisation that works to document attacks on journalists around the world. It ranks countries on the basis of pluralism, media independence, media environment and self-censorship, legislative framework, transparency, and the quality of the infrastructure that supports the production of news and information.

(This article has been sourced from Prasar Bharati News Services as part of Coronavirus coverage)