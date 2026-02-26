Seattle, February 26: Bill Gates has issued a direct apology to the staff of his charitable foundation, taking responsibility for his past association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. During a scheduled bi-annual town hall meeting, the Microsoft co-founder addressed the renewed scrutiny following the January release of Department of Justice files, describing his decision to interact with the late financier as a "serious error in judgment."

The Gates Foundation confirmed that the 70-year-old philanthropist spoke candidly during the session, which covered global health, AI, and his personal history with Epstein. According to reports reviewed by the Wall Street Journal, Gates insisted that while he met with Epstein on several occasions between 2011 and 2014, he was never involved in or witness to any illicit activities, maintaining a firm distance from the crimes associated with Epstein’s circle. Bill Gates Admits Having Extramarital Affairs With 2 Russian Women, Apologises to Foundation Staff Over Jeffrey Epstein Ties: Report.

Russian Women Who Had Affair With Bill Gates

Bill Gates has admitted that one of the two Russian women with whom he had an affair was Mila Antonova, whom he first met at a 2009 bridge event. While Gates maintains the relationship was separate from Jeffrey Epstein, records show Epstein later funded Antonova’s software programming education in 2013. Epstein subsequently attempted to use this financial tie to blackmail the Microsoft co-founder, threatening to expose the affair to Melinda French Gates after the billionaire refused to join a multi-billion USD charitable fund. Gates has confirmed these meetings but denies ever yielding to Epstein’s extortion attempts.

Admissions of Personal Conduct and Russian Affairs

During the address, Gates reportedly discussed his personal life in greater detail, acknowledging two past affairs with Russian women. He clarified that these individuals were met through his own social and business networks rather than through Epstein, though he noted that Epstein later became aware of the relationships. This admission comes in the wake of leaked draft emails from 2013, in which Epstein appeared to reference Gates's private life in an attempt to exert influence.

Gates also addressed images included in the recently released Epstein files, explaining that photos featuring him with various women were taken at Epstein’s request following business meetings. He reiterated that he never stayed overnight at Epstein’s properties or visited his private island. The technologist admitted he failed to properly vet Epstein’s background in 2011, despite being vaguely aware of a previous legal matter that had restricted the financier's travel.

Philanthropic Context and Internal Fallout

The relationship between Gates and Epstein has long been a point of contention, reportedly contributing to the 2021 divorce of Bill and Melinda French Gates. In a recent podcast interview, Melinda French Gates described the latest file release as a "painful" reminder of the past, stating that she had always been sceptical of the association. Gates acknowledged her concerns during the town hall, giving her credit for her early doubts regarding Epstein’s character. Epstein Files: US Justice Department Says It’s Reviewing Whether Any Jeffrey Epstein-Related Records Were Mistakenly Withheld.

The Gates Foundation has clarified that any interaction between its employees and Epstein was based solely on Epstein’s claims that he could mobilise significant funds for global health causes. The organisation maintained that no formal collaboration ever moved forward, no funds were created, and no payments were ever made to Epstein. Gates concluded his remarks by apologising to those who have been negatively impacted by the public scrutiny resulting from his past "mistake."

