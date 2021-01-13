Washington, January 13: YouTube has removed newly-uploaded content on outgoing US President Donald Trump's channel. YouTube has also barred Donald Trump from uploading new videos on his channel for a week. The popular video-sharing platform is going to disable comments "indefinitely" on Donald Trump's channel. The development comes after the January 6 riot in the US Capitol by Trump’s supporters. US President Donald Trump Banned from Facebook & Instagram till End of His Tenure and 'Perhaps Indefinitely,' Says CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

"After review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J. Trump's channel for violating our policies. It now has its 1st strike & is temporarily prevented from uploading new content for a *minimum* of 7 days (sic)," YouTube said in a tweet. "Given the ongoing concerns about violence, we will also be indefinitely disabling comments on President Trump’s channel, as we’ve done to other channels where there are safety concerns found in the comments section (sic)," it added.

A large group of Trump's supporters violently stormed the US capitol building on January 6 when lawmakers were certifying the election of Joe Biden as President and Kamala Harris as Vice President. In the wake of violence at the US Capitol, social media giant Facebook extended the ban imposed on Facebook and Instagram accounts of Trump indefinitely or at least till his presidency ends. Metal Detectors Installed at Entrances to US House of Chamber For First Time After Capitol Violence; Republicans Protest.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement, " The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that Presidents Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of the power to his elected successor, Joe Biden." The microblogging site Twitter has also permanently suspended Trump's account, citing a risk of further incitement of violence.

