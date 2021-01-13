Washington, January 13: Metal detectors have been installed at entrances to the US House for the first time in response to last week's attack on the Capitol. According to an AFP report, security was further beefed up after a first-term Republican said she would bring her gun to Congress.

Last week in the Capitol violence, President Donald Trump supporters stormed the White House, in which five people died. Earlier members of Congress could freely roam at the Capitol, able to bypass security screening stations at most entrances to the building. US Capitol Violence: Narendra Modi, Boris Johnson, Jacinda Ardern, Justin Trudeau and Other World Leaders Condemn the Unrest, Express Shock.

Metal Detectors installed at entrances to US House

Metal detectors installed at entrances to the US House for the first time in response to last week's attack on the Capitol and after a first-term Republican said she would bring her gun to Congresshttps://t.co/NsF9Wix8VTpic.twitter.com/vbmNrkKHMT — AFP News Agency (@AFP) January 13, 2021

Here's what Congresswoman Debbie Lesko tweeted:

For members of Congress to enter the floor of the U.S. House, we now have to go through intense security measures, on top of the security we already go through. These new provisions include searches and being wanded like criminals. We now live in Pelosi’s communist America! — Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (@RepDLesko) January 13, 2021

Several Republican lawmakers complained about, and some even outright bypassed the metal detectors to enter the House floor on Tuesday, which were ordered put in place by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., after last week's deadly riot at the Capitol.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2021 08:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).