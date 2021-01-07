New Delhi, January 7: In the wake of violence at the US Capitol, social media giant Facebook on Thursday has extended the block placed on the Facebook and Instagram accounts of outgoing US President Donald Trump indefinitely or at least for the next two weeks, till his presidency ends. It was conveyed on Twitter by the Facebook Newsroom.US Capitol Violence: How Did the Pro-Donald Trump Mob Waltz into US Congress Campus?

Announcing the extension on ban, the tweet said, 'We believe the risks of allowing President Trump to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great." Facebook had earlier today blocked all the social media accounts of Trump amid the violent outbreak by the US President's supporters at the Capitol which left four dead and several others were critically injured.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement, " The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that Presidents Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of the power to his elected successor, Joe Biden." Donald Trump Concedes Defeat, Guarantees 'Orderly Transition' After US Congress Certifies Joe Biden's Win.

The US Congress on Thursday affirmed the win of President-Elect Joe Biden. Following this Trump conceded his defeat and released a statement saying, “Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20".

