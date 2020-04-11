10-month-old Recovers from COVID-19, Discharged

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 11 (ANI): A 10-month-old baby who was tested positive for COVID-19 was on Saturday discharged from hospital after a fully recovery in Mangaluru.Out of total 12 positive cases in the district, 6 have recovered from the illness, officials said."A 10-month-old baby who was tested positive for COVID-19 has now fully recovered and was discharged today. Out of total 12 positive cases in the district, 6 have been discharged," Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada said.According to the bulletin issued by Karnataka government, a total of 905 people have been observed till date out of which 229 have been sent for home isolation for 14 days, 9 people were sent to hospital isolation in Dharwad district. (ANI)

