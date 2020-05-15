10 More Die of COVID-19 in Bengal; 84 Fresh Cases Reported

Kolkata, May 15 (PTI) Ten people died of COVID-19 in West Bengal in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll due to infection to 153 in the state, the health department said.

The number of active cases in the state rose to 1,407, with at least 84 more testing positive for the infection during the period, the department said its bulletin on Friday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has climbed to 2,461.

Of the 10 who succumbed to the disease, five were from the city, three from neighbouring North 24 Parganas and two from Howrah.

Earlier, the state government had attributed deaths of 72 coronavirus-afflicted people to comorbidities and had said COVID-19 in these cases was "incidental".

Sixty-one people were discharged from different hospitals in the state since Thursday evening, following their recovery, the bulletin said.

A total of 829 people have recovered in Bengal so far.

The number of samples tested on Friday stands at 6,706. Altogether, 69,543 samples have been examined to this date in the state.

