11 Staff Members of Mumbai Hospital Discharged After Testing Negative for COVID-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): Out of the 35 staff members of a Mumbai based hospital who had tested positive for coronavirus, 11 were on Monday discharged after testing negative. "11 staff members of a hospital in Mumbai were discharged today after testing negative for COVID-19, they will be kept under home quarantine for 14 days. 35 staff members of the hospital had tested positive for the virus last week," an official statement read.According to the state health department, Maharashtra has reported 4,666 cases of coronavirus so far.The total number of coronavirus positive cases on Monday rose to 17,656 in India, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.Out of these, 14,255 patients are active cases and 2,842 cases have been cured or discharged and migrated. The COVID-19 toll now stands at 559. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)