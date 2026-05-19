Pharmacy Strike on May 20: Tamil Nadu Govt Assures Uninterrupted Medicine Supply Amid Chemists’ Nationwide ‘Bandh’ Call

Chennai, May 19: Tamil Nadu Health Minister K.G. Arunraj on Tuesday assured the public that essential medical services would remain unaffected despite the nationwide “Bandh” called by pharmacy unions for May 20 against the Union government's policies on online medicine sales. Addressing the media at the Secretariat in Chennai, the minister said Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has issued clear instructions to ensure that no citizen faces hardship due to the “Bandh”.

“Hospital-attached pharmacies will not participate in the Bandh. Private hospital-attached pharmacies are also staying operational. Around 5,000 pharmacies will remain open across the state,” Arunraj said. The government has deployed drug inspectors to coordinate arrangements and has held extensive talks with pharmacy associations. In case of emergency medical requirements, the public can contact the designated drug inspector coordinators in their districts directly. Pharmacy Strike on May 20: Jan Aushadhi Kendras To Stay Open; Assure Uninterrupted Medicine Supply.

The minister noted that of approximately 50,000 pharmacies in Tamil Nadu, only a limited number are expected to close, while the majority will continue to function normally to serve patients. He emphasised that emergency drug needs will be addressed without any issues. The sale of drugs through online platforms stems from a decision by the Union government, and Tamil Nadu will monitor developments closely. Strict action will be taken against any violations in the online distribution of medicines.

Arunraj also touched on concerns about Artificial Intelligence-generated prescriptions, noting that the government has taken note of the issue and is actively working on safeguards to prevent misuse. The protest by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists, representing over 12 lakh chemists nationwide, highlights worries over unregulated e-pharmacies, deep discounting by corporate platforms, patient safety risks, and the potential rise in antimicrobial resistance due to unchecked sales of antibiotics and habit-forming drugs.

On the broader political front, the minister reiterated Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s firm stance against the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, describing it as an infringement on state rights. “Our stand is that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test is not needed. We will continue to urge the Union government to respect federal principles in medical admissions,” he affirmed. The state administration’s proactive measures, including coordination with stakeholders and deployment of inspectors, aim to minimise inconvenience. Chemist Bandh on May 20: Why 8 Lakh Pharmacies Across India Are Calling for Shutdown.

As the one-day shutdown looms, Tamil Nadu’s preparedness stands in contrast to potential disruptions elsewhere, prioritising public health over the ongoing national debate on pharmacy regulations. Officials remain vigilant to ensure seamless access to life-saving medicines even as the Centre weighs further decisions on e-pharmacy norms.

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