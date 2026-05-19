IPL 2026 Playoff Scenarios: How RR’s Win Over LSG Impacts PBKS, CSK, DC and KKR's Chances

The race for the final available spot in the IPL 2026 playoffs took a definitive turn on Tuesday night after Rajasthan Royals (RR) secured a high-scoring victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Chasing a formidable target of 221, the Royals completed the task to move to 14 points from 13 matches, altering the qualification equations for the remaining mid-table contenders. Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Scorecard.

With Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, and Sunrisers Hyderabad already confirmed for the post-season, five teams were left fighting for the fourth position. Following Tuesday’s result, Rajasthan Royals have put themselves in a commanding position to control their own destiny.

IPL 2026 Points Table

The victory places Rajasthan Royals in a highly favorable position, level on 14 points with the upper tier but separated by net run rate. The updated points table heading into the final league fixtures highlights the intense competition for the final knockout transfer: Updated IPL 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate.

Bottom Half of IPL 2026 Points Table

Rank Team Matches Won Lost Points Net Run Rate 4 Rajasthan Royals 13 7 6 14 +0.083 5 Punjab Kings 13 6 6 13 +0.227 6 Chennai Super Kings 13 6 7 12 -0.016 7 Delhi Capitals 13 6 7 12 -0.871 8 Kolkata Knight Riders 12 5 6 11 -0.038

Rajasthan Royals Playoff Chances

Following the successful run chase in Jaipur, driven by a blistering 93 from teenage opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Rajasthan Royals simply need to win their final league match against Mumbai Indians to guarantee qualification.

A win would take them to 16 points, a threshold that cannot be mathematically reached by any of the other fourth-place challengers. Even if the Royals lose their final match, they can still qualify on 14 points, provided Punjab Kings drop their final game and Kolkata Knight Riders fail to win both of their remaining fixtures.

Punjab Kings and KKR Under Maximum Pressure

The result is a significant blow to the Punjab Kings (PBKS), who sit on 13 points with only one game remaining. To stand any chance of qualification, PBKS must defeat Lucknow Super Giants in their final match to reach 15 points, and then rely on Mumbai Indians defeating Rajasthan Royals to keep the Royals stranded on 14.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) retain an outside mathematical chance but have zero room for error. Sitting on 11 points with two games left against Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, KKR must win both matches to reach 15 points. They would then require Rajasthan to lose their final match and hope their own net run rate surpasses that of Punjab Kings.

CSK and DC Playoff Chances: End of the Road?

The Royals' ascent to 14 points has effectively ended the realistic playoff ambitions of Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. Both franchises are stuck on 12 points with only one match left to play, meaning their maximum possible points tally is 14.

Because Rajasthan already sit on 14 points with a superior net run rate, and still have a game in hand, both CSK and Delhi Capitals require an improbable combination of massive losses for Rajasthan and defeats for Punjab and Kolkata to sneak through on net run rate, a scenario that appears highly unlikely given Delhi's -0.871 net run rate.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 11:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).