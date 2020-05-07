12 New COVID-19 Cases in Karnataka in Last 24 Hours

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 7 (ANI): A total of 12 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 705 in the state including 366 discharged and 30 deaths."12 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the state from May 6, 5 pm to May 7, 5 pm. The total number of cases in the state is at 705, including 366 discharged and 30 deaths," said the Health Department.According to data, out of the remaining 308 cases, 302 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are in a stable condition while six patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU).The total number of cases in the country rose to 52,952 with 1,783 deaths, Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. (ANI)

