1,553 More COVID-19 Cases in India, Total Count Reaches 17,265

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): With 1,553 more COVID-19 cases, India's total number of coronavirus cases has reached 17,265, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. Out of the total cases, 14,175 cases are active, while 2,547 people have been cured/discharged/migrated and 543 deaths have been reported, as per the ministry.As many as 36 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with a total of 4,203 cases. While 507 patients have recovered, 223 deaths have been reported.Delhi comes next with 2,003 cases, out of which 72 patients have recovered while 45 patients have died.Rajasthan has confirmed 1,478 cases, out of which 183 people have recovered while 14 patients are dead.Tamil Nadu has reported 1,477 cases, out of which 411 have recovered and 15 have succumbed to the virus.Madhya Pradesh has reported 1,407 cases, including 127 patients recovered and 70 patients dead. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh has 1,084 COVID-19 positive cases.In Kerala, which reported the country's first COVID-19 case, 402 people have been detected positive for coronavirus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)