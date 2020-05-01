176 Stranded Workers Sent to AP from T'gana

Hyderabad, May 1 (PTI) As many as 176 stranded workers belonging to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh were on Friday sent from Nalgonda district in Telangana to their home state as per the guidelines of the Centre, an official said.

"One hundred and seventy-six people. In six buses, we have sent today evening around 4 pm as per the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines and by following all the protocols," the official said.

The stranded people, who have been staying at a relief camp on the Telangana side, were handed over to AP's Guntur district administration at the inter-state border, he told P T I.

After the Centre gave the order for the movement of migrant workers, the Nalgonda administration informed the Guntur authorities who responded to it, he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, around 1,200 migrant workers were sent to Hatia in Jharkhand in a special train from the Lingampalli railway station in Hyderabad.PTI SJR SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)