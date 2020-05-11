18 New COVID-19 Cases in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 11 (ANI): 18 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Jammu and Kashmir today, as per information provided by the J-K government.While 12 COVID-19 cases were reported from Kashmir division, six were from the Jammu division. The total number of coronavirus cases in the Union Territory now stands at 879, including 442 active cases. While 427 patients have recovered, 10 deaths have been reported in the state so far.The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is now at 67,152, including 44,029 active cases of the virus.So far, 20,916 patients have either been cured or discharged while 2,206 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

