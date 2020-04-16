19 More COVID-19 Cases in Agra, District Tally Reaches 167

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): Nineteen more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Agra, informed District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh on Thursday.The total number of coronavirus cases in the district now stands at 167, he further informed.Meanwhile, the total number of cases in India has now climbed to 12380.Out of these cases, 1489 have been cured/discharged/migrated while 414 deaths have been reported so far, as per the latest data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)