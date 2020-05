Guna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI): At least two people were killed and several others injured after the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident on Guna bypass on Friday.Police said, "The vehicle they were in was behind the two trucks that met with an accident. The injured have been shifted to a hospital." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)