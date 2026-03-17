Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 17 (ANI): In a bid to bring about a new revolution in rural healthcare, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao distributed 69 e-bikes to the staff of primary healthcare centres.

Speaking at the distribution program of eco-friendly (e-bikes) two-wheelers held in collaboration with CSR of "United Way of Bangalore" (UWBe) and "Healthium Medtech" organizations on the premises of Arogya Soudha today, the Minister said that e-bikes are being distributed to selected health centers of Tumkur, Bangalore South (Ramanagar), GBA and Bangalore Urban districts today, and said, "Our government's hope is that healthcare should not be limited to hospitals only, but should reach the doorsteps of the people.

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These e-bikes will help ASHA workers and Primary Health Care Officers (PHCOs) who were facing transportation problems to reach distant villages to provide timely treatment. It will play a significant role especially in maternal and child health protection. The Minister praised the speciality of this project as it is taking a step towards energy saving and pollution-free system.

The Minister, who spoke to the staff of the Health Department, said, "These are public property. Use these in a very transparent and responsible manner, he said.

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The Minister appreciated the work of "Healthium Medtech" and "UWBe" organisations that have joined hands with the government, realising their social responsibility. "This project is proof that if the enterprises that use resources show willpower, they can bring a big change in the system," he said. In the coming days, efforts will be made to provide an e-bike facility to other districts of the state in a phased manner in collaboration with CSR.

United Way Bangalore CEO Rajesh Krishnan said that the electric bikes (e-Bikes) introduced in Bagepalli taluk have now led to a big change in order to provide healthcare services to the last person in the rural areas. He said that these vehicles have become a boon for PHCOs to visit every house, especially under 'Last Mile Connectivity'.

Speaking further, he said that earlier, reaching the houses inside the villages was a challenge due to a lack of transport facilities. But now, with the use of e-bikes, PHCOs are reaching the doorsteps of pregnant women and lactating mothers at the right time. This enables them to provide appropriate guidance in emergency situations, which has significantly reduced the maternal mortality rate and infant mortality rate in the taluk, he said.

Anish Bafna, CEO and MD of Heldium Medtech, said, "Health plays a huge role in building a sustainable society. Strengthening the system to deliver that service to the people is essential. Providing such mobility facilities to health workers means that the last person can get good health services in a timely manner. E-bikes have been provided to them to ensure that they get them.

The program was attended by Gurudatta Heggade, IAS, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Department, Dr. Avinash Menon Rajendran, IAS, Director of National Health Mission (NHM), Dr. Vasanthakumar, Director, along with senior officials and staff of the Health Department, representatives of Heldium Medtech, United Way Bangalore, and officials of primary health centres. (ANI)

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