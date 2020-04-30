2 More COVID-19 Positive People Tested Negative in Shillong

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], April 30 (ANI): Two more COVID-19 positive cases have tested negative in Shilong on Thursday, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said.The patients were being treated at the Civil hospital in the city and in the process of recovery. Sangma said that they will be tested again after 24 hours before declaring them as recovered."Two more positive cases who are being treated at Civil Hospital, Shillong, have tested negative today and they are in the process of recovery. They will have to be tested again after 24 hours as per protocol to declare them as recovered," Sangma said.According to the Union Health Ministry website, a total of 12 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Meghalaya so far. (ANI)

