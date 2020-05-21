22 Girl Students from Northeast Stuck in Delhi Since March Amid Lockdown

By Gaurav AroraNew Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): A group of 22 girl students hailing from Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, who study in a government school in Himachal Pradesh's Palampur and were returning home after their exams, are stranded in the national capital since March due to the lockdown.Six adults who were accompanying them, are also stranded. They are staying at Sanatan Dharm Mandir Dharmshala located in Nehru Nagar."The exams of the students had ended on March 20. Our train was on March 21 from Delhi to Guwahati. We reached Delhi via Pathankot from Palampur. The train was cancelled due to lockdown and we are stranded here for the last 60 days," Hostel Superintendent, Sheetal told ANI."There are 22 girls from Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland. There are four parents and two guardians. All the girls are students of Class 1 to 12. They study in Government Girls' School in Palampur. My request is that the girls should be sent to their homes safely," she added.Hoshiar Singh Thakur, a member of Bharatiya Jan Seva Sansthan which manages the school, said: "We are stranded here for the last 60 days. The government allowed operations of the trains from May 12. We tried to get reservations but due to excessive load on the cyber systems, we have been unable to book tickets on the trains."On the other hand, Indian Railways on Wednesday released a list of 200 trains which will be operated from June 1. The online booking starts from May 21 at 10 am on the website of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). These services will be in addition to the existing Shramik special trains being run since May 1 and the Special AC trains (30 trains) being run since May 12.(ANI)

