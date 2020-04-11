24 New COVID-19 Positive Cases in Andhra Pradesh, Total Mounts to 405

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 11 (ANI): With 24 new COVID-19 positive cases being reported in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, the total number of cases in the state climbed to 405, state authorities said.According to the media bulletin by COVID-19 nodal officer, Andhra Pradesh reported 24 fresh cases of the coronavirus since 9 PM last night till 5 PM today--17 from Guntur, 5 from Kurnool, 1 each from Prakasam and Kadapa districts.The total number of positive cases in the state has now climbed to 405, including the 388 people who are undergoing treatment, 11 people who have been discharged and 6 deaths.Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases stand at 7,529 including 6634 active cases, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. So far 652 people have been cures/discharged while 242 deaths have been reported across the country and one person has migrated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)