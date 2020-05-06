24 Villagers Held for Clash over Using Canal Water in Mathura

Mathura (UP), May 6 (PTI) More than 20 people were arrested after a clash broke out between two villages over sharing of Shivala Kala canal water in Naujheel area here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening in which 24 villagers of Lalpur and Chandpur Kalan were arrested while seven people sustained injuries due to the fight, police added.

“The arrested villagers include 12 villagers each from Lalpur and Chandpur Kalan villages falling under Naujheel police station limits of Mathura district," Deputy Superintendent of Police Varun Kumar said.

He said the accused have been sent to judicial custody.

Police force has been stationed at the site where the skirmish took place, he added.

Kumar said trouble began when the canal water was stopped by a villager and the local residents of the other village protested against it.

A clash ensued between both the villages that left seven villagers with minor injuries, the SP added. PTI CORR HDA 05062143 NNNNen for throwing himself into the world of online racing to stay sharp, and said the drivers were focusing on their fitness.

"Max Verstappen is having more races than in a regular season," Marko said. "If we come to a season with 15 or 18 races, it will be very hard and there won't be a chance to rebuild the conditioning."

The first eight races of the season have been canceled or postponed, leaving the Canadian Grand Prix in June as the first event still on the schedule. That could be followed by a packed string of scheduled and rearranged races.

The season-opening Australian GP was canceled.

The 76-year-old Marko, who raced in F1 in the 1970s, acknowledged he could be at risk for COVID-19.

"I belong to the high risk group but I'm not frightened. I respect it," he said. Marko added he had what he thought was a "heavy cold" in February but now thinks it could have been coronavirus symptoms. (AP)

