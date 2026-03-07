Reality television star Divya Agarwal has officially addressed recent controversies surrounding her marriage to restaurateur Apurva Padgaonkar. Following intense social media speculation and allegations made on the reality show The 50, Agarwal clarified that while she and her husband are currently living in separate residences, their relationship remains intact and healthy. The actress dismissed "gold digger" labels, describing her living situation as a practical choice driven by professional commitments. ‘The 50’: Is Divya Agarwal Living Separately From Husband Apurva Padgaonkar? Bhava Singh Makes Shocking Claim (Watch Video).

Divya Agarwal Reacts to Bhavya Singh’s Gold Digger Allegations

The controversy stems from a heated exchange on the reality series The 50, where fellow contestant Bhavya Singh labelled Agarwal a "gold digger" and claimed she was living apart from Padgaonkar. Speaking in a recent interview with Filmygyan, Agarwal hit back at the derogatory term with a touch of humour.

Reacting to gold digger allegations, she said, “Our marriage and love are still alive. People have half the information. I am not a gold digger, but would love to call myself a diamond digger. My husband is a diamond."

The actress emphasised that her marriage and affection for her husband remain strong, despite the public's perception of their private life. She noted that such allegations are often "unethical and baseless" attempts to tarnish her image during high-stakes competition.

Divya Agarwal Reveals She and Her Husband Apurva Live Separately

Confirming the rumours about their living arrangement, Agarwal explained that the decision to maintain separate homes is a matter of convenience rather than marital strife. She noted that the distance helps them focus on their respective careers while maintaining the spark in their relationship.

She said, "I stay closer to my work while he stays closer to his. In fact he stays with his parents. We meet like girlfriend boyfriend. We are excited to see each other. We walk into each other's house like its a surprise. It is a veryy beautiful life."

Watch Divya Agarwal’s Interview With ‘The 50’:

Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar’s Relationship

Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar tied the knot in a traditional Marathi ceremony in February 2024. This is not the first time the couple has faced separation rumours; shortly after their wedding, fans noticed Agarwal had deleted several marriage-related posts from her Instagram. At the time, she clarified it was a social media "cleanup" to focus on her professional portfolio. Rajat Dalal Undergoes Surgery After Suffering Tendon Tear During ‘The 50’ Shoot, Shares Health Update With Medical Report (View Posts).

Despite the ongoing gossip, the couple recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary, with Agarwal posting a heartfelt tribute to Padgaonkar, calling him the "only one who understands everything."

