As news of actor Thalapathy Vijay’s ongoing divorce proceedings dominates headlines, public attention has once again turned to his long-time co-star, Trisha Krishnan. Amid renewed speculation regarding her personal life and past relationships, details from an old interview have resurfaced, clarifying the actress’s 2015 decision to call off her engagement to businessman and producer Varun Manian. Trisha, who has remained a leading figure in South Indian cinema for over two decades, previously confirmed that the primary reason for the split was a fundamental disagreement over her professional future. Thalapathy Vijay Divorce Case: Actor To Pay INR 250 Crore Alimony to Wife Sangeetha?.

Trisha Krishnan Faces Public Scrutiny Amid Vijay-Sangeetha Divorce

The revival of interest in Trisha’s past comes at a sensitive time for the Tamil film industry. Actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay and his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, are currently navigating a legal separation after 27 years of marriage.

Court filings submitted in early 2026 at the Chengalpattu Family Court indicate that the couple has lived separately for nearly two years. While the proceedings are private, the timing of Trisha’s public appearances with Vijay—most recently at a high-profile wedding reception in Chennai—has led social media users to revisit the actress's own history with marriage and the reasons she chose to remain single.

Choosing Career Over Marriage

Trisha and Varun Manian exchanged rings in a private ceremony on January 23, 2015. However, by May of that year, the engagement was officially terminated. Addressing the "hazaar speculations" at the time, Trisha later provided a candid explanation regarding the ultimatum she faced.

According to Trisha from her interview with OnManorama, the breaking point reached a head when she was asked to abandon her career. "That's why my wedding was called off," Trisha stated. "The person I was supposed to marry asked me to stop acting. Instead of films, I chose to put a full stop to my engagement."

Trisha Krishnan’s Lifelong Commitment to Cinema

The actress, who recently starred in the blockbuster Leo, made it clear that her passion for the arts remains her top priority. She emphasised that she does not view marriage as a reason to exit the industry.

"I will only take a break when I get pregnant," she told OnManorama. "If I am not offered lead roles, I will do characters that suit my image, but I won’t move away from the film industry. My wish is to act until my last breath."

While reports suggest that Varun Manian's family also held reservations about the match due to differing social backgrounds, Trisha’s own testimony highlights a growing trend of female professionals in the film industry prioritising their agency and career longevity over traditional expectations. Amid Sangeetha Sornalingam Divorce Buzz, Thalapathy Vijay’s Bodyguard Aroon Suresh Drops Cryptic Note on Instagram (View Post).

As the legal proceedings for Vijay’s divorce continue with a court hearing scheduled for April 20, 2026, Trisha remains focused on her upcoming projects, reinforcing her status as one of the most resilient and independent figures in Indian cinema.

