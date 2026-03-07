Dubai, March 7: Dubai Airports have confirmed the partial resumption of flight operations at both Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC) as of Saturday afternoon, March 7. The announcement follows a brief temporary suspension of services earlier today, implemented as a precautionary measure due to regional security developments. While some flights have restarted, authorities have urged travelers to stay away from the airports unless they receive direct confirmation from their airlines.

Partial Resumption of Services at Dubai Airports

Operations at DXB, the world’s busiest international hub, were halted for several hours on Saturday morning to ensure the safety of passengers and crew. By 12:27 PM local time, Dubai Airports transitioned to a "limited resumption" of services. Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian Apologises for Strikes on Neighbors As Missiles and Drones Still Pound Their Cities (Watch Video).

Please Do Not Travel to the Airport Unless You Have Been Contacted by Your Airline, Says Dubai International Airport

We have partially resumed operations from today, 7 March, with some flights operating out of DXB and DWC. Please do not travel to the airport unless you have been contacted by your airline that your flight is confirmed, as schedules continue to change. — DXB (@DXB) March 7, 2026

"We have partially resumed operations from today, 7 March, with some flights operating out of DXB and DWC", the Dubai International Airport said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Major carriers, including Emirates and flydubai, have begun operating a reduced schedule, prioritising passengers with existing bookings and those in transit.

No Incidents at Dubai International Airport, Says Dubai Media Office

Dubai Media Office's Clarification on 'Minor Incident'

The Dubai Media Office has officially dismissed widely circulating social media reports suggesting a major incident or direct strike at the Dubai international airport. Authorities clarified that while a "minor incident" occurred involving falling debris following a successful air defense interception in the region, it did not take place on airport grounds.

"Dubai authorities have confirmed that a minor incident resulting from the fall of debris after an interception has been successfully contained. No injuries have been reported. Authorities have also denied reports circulating on social media regarding any incidents at Dubai International Airport," the Dubai Media Office added.

Emirates Resumes Flight Operations

Our post from 11:08am Dubai time regarding operational status is no longer current, and has been deleted to avoid causing unnecessary confusion. Emirates has resumed operations. Passengers who have confirmed bookings for this afternoon’s flights may proceed to the airport. This… pic.twitter.com/j6niNfBCoI — Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) March 7, 2026

Important Advisory for Travelers

Despite the partial reopening, the situation remains dynamic. Travelers are strictly advised not to head to DXB or DWC without a confirmed flight status.

Check Status: Passengers must check for updates via airline apps, emails, or SMS before leaving for the airport.

Passengers must check for updates via airline apps, emails, or SMS before leaving for the airport. Emirates Update: The airline confirmed that passengers with confirmed bookings for Saturday afternoon and evening may proceed to the terminal, provided their connecting flights are also operational.

The airline confirmed that passengers with confirmed bookings for Saturday afternoon and evening may proceed to the terminal, provided their connecting flights are also operational. Support Channels: Dubai Airports has urged customers to use their official WhatsApp and live chat services for inquiries, as call centers are currently experiencing a high volume of traffic.

Context of Disruptions of Flight Services at Dubai Airports

The recent fluctuations in flight schedules are part of a broader pattern of airspace closures across the Middle East due to heightened regional tensions. Similar precautionary measures were taken earlier this week, with Dubai Airports briefly moving to limited operations on March 2. While ground infrastructure at DXB remains intact, the regional security climate continues to impact the fluidity of international air travel.

