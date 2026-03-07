Is There Sunday Mega Block on March 8, 2026? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know

Mumbai, March 7: Commuters using the Mumbai suburban railway network should prepare for significant travel delays and cancellations this Sunday, March 8 due to the Sunday Mega Block. The Central Railway (CR) has announced a scheduled "Mega Block" to facilitate essential engineering and maintenance work on the Main and Harbour lines. While the Trans-Harbour and Uran lines will operate normally during the day, Western Railway will conduct a brief "Jumbo Block" during the early morning hours on Sunday, March 8.

Mega Block on Central Line: Fast Train Diversions

On the Central Line (Main Line), maintenance will be focused between Matunga and Mulund stations. The block is scheduled from 11:20 AM to 3:45 PM. Indian Railways Sanctions Infrastructure Projects Worth INR 8.71 Billion To Boost Vande Bharat and LHB Maintenance Across 3 States.

Down Fast Services: Trains departing from CSMT between 10:40 AM and 3:10 PM will be diverted to the slow track at Matunga. These trains will stop at all stations between Matunga and Mulund before rejoining the fast track at Mulund.

Up Fast Services: Trains leaving Thane between 11:03 AM and 3:38 PM will similarly be shifted to the slow line at Mulund, halting at all scheduled stops until Matunga.

Commuters are advised that these diversions are expected to result in trains running approximately 15 to 20 minutes behind schedule.

Sunday Mega Block on Harbour Line Leads to Major Cancellations

The Harbour Line will face more intensive disruptions, with a block planned between Kurla and Vashi from 11:10 AM to 4:10 PM.

Service Suspensions: All Down services to Vashi, Belapur, and Panvel departing CSMT between 10:34 AM and 3:36 PM are cancelled. Similarly, Up services toward CSMT from Panvel, Belapur, or Vashi between 10:17 AM and 3:47 PM will not run.

Alternative Arrangements: Special local trains will operate on the CSMT–Kurla and Panvel-Vashi sections to minimise inconvenience.

Travel Concessions: Harbour Line ticket holders are permitted to travel via the Trans-Harbour route (Thane-Vashi/Nerul) between 10:00 AM and 6:00 PM on Sunday.

Western Railway: Night/Early Morning Jumbo Block

Western Railway commuters will experience a "Jumbo Block" on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday (March 7-8). The maintenance will occur between Mahim and Santacruz stations from 1:00 AM to 4:30 AM. During this window, Up and Down slow line services will be diverted to fast tracks. Due to platform constraints, these trains will not halt at Mahim, Matunga Road, or Prabhadevi stations. However, regular daytime services on the Western Line are expected to remain unaffected on Sunday. Indian Railways New Trains: Railway Ministry Rolls Out TAG 2026 With 122 New Trains and Speed Upgrades for 549 Existing Services; Check Details.

Special Block Between Kalyan-Dombivli Stations

In addition to the regular maintenance, a special block is scheduled between Kalyan and Thakurli on the night of March 7–8 for the girder launch of the third Patri Pul bridge. This work, running from 1:45 AM to 4:15 AM, will result in the cancellation of several late-night and early-morning locals, including the 12:08 AM CSMT–Karjat service, which will terminate at Thane.

