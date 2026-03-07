Mumbai, March 7: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to close the registration window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET UG 2026, on Sunday, March 8. Prospective medical students who have not yet submitted their applications have until 9:00 PM to complete the registration process. The deadline for successful online fee payment is slightly later, ending at 11:50 PM the same night.

Following the closure of the registration portal, the NTA will provide a brief correction window from March 10 to March 12. During this period, registered candidates can rectify specific errors in their application forms, such as category details or exam city preferences. India Post GDS Result 2026 Out at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in: First List of Shortlisted Candidates for Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment Released, Know Steps To Check Selection Status.

NEET UG 2026 Exam Date ad Time

The NEET UG 2026 examination is scheduled to take place on May 3 in a single shift from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The test will be conducted in an offline, pen-and-paper format across hundreds of cities in India and abroad.

Steps to Apply for NEET UG 2026 Exam

Candidates are encouraged to complete their applications well before the Sunday night cutoff to avoid potential server congestion. To apply, follow these steps:

Visit the Official Website: Go to neet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

Go to neet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in. New Registration: Click on the "NEET UG 2026 Registration" link and enter basic details to generate an application number and password.

Click on the "NEET UG 2026 Registration" link and enter basic details to generate an application number and password. Fill Application Form: Log in and provide personal details, academic qualifications, and select your preferred medium of question paper (available in 13 languages).

Log in and provide personal details, academic qualifications, and select your preferred medium of question paper (available in 13 languages). Upload Documents: Attach scanned copies of required documents, including a recent photograph (face must occupy 80 per cent of the image), signature, and thumb impressions.

Attach scanned copies of required documents, including a recent photograph (face must occupy 80 per cent of the image), signature, and thumb impressions. Pay Application Fee: Use a Debit/Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI to pay the fee (INR 1,700 for General; INR 1,600 for OBC-NCL/EWS; INR 1,000 for SC/ST/PwBD) and INR 9,000 for candidates outside India.

Use a Debit/Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI to pay the fee (INR 1,700 for General; INR 1,600 for OBC-NCL/EWS; INR 1,000 for SC/ST/PwBD) and INR 9,000 for candidates outside India. Submit and Save: Download and print the "Confirmation Page" for future reference during counseling.

Mandatory Documents for Upload for NEET UG 2026 Application

To ensure a successful submission, candidates must keep the following digital copies ready in JPG/JPEG format:

Passport and Postcard size photographs (taken after Jan 1, 2026).

Signature (running handwriting on white paper with black ink).

Class 10 Certificate (as proof of date of birth).

Aadhaar Card or other valid Government ID.

Category Certificate (if applying under a reserved category). Bihar Civil Court Peon Admit Card 2026 Released; Here’s How To Download.

All About NEET UG 2026

NEET UG remains the mandatory entrance gateway for admission to undergraduate medical programs across India. This includes MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, and other AYUSH courses in all recognized medical and dental colleges. Additionally, the scores are utilized for admission to BSc Nursing courses under the Military Nursing Service (MNS) at Armed Forces Medical Services hospitals.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (neet.nta.nic.in). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2026 04:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).