296 Cases of COVID-19 in Haryana, 94 Active

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], April 26 (ANI): There are 296 cases of COVID-19 in Haryana out of which 94 are active, said the state Health Department in a media bulletin on Sunday.Three people have lost their lives due to the disease so far in the state.According to the bulletin, the cumulative number of persons put on surveillance including contacts till to date stands at 34,308 while the total number of passengers/persons who have completed the surveillance period is 18,816.The bulletin informed that the COVID-19 positive rate in the state stands at 1.51 per cent, and the recovery rate is at 67.22 per cent.The doubling rate of cases stands at 18 days in the State.The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country has reached 26,917 including 20,177 active cases of the virus.So far, 5,913 patients have either been cured or discharged while 826 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per the data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

